Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Royals On May 20

Duran is hitting for a .189 BA, .262 OBP and .331 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored 21 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two walks) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (4-2) takes the mound for the Royals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.83 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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