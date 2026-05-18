Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Royals On May 18

Duran is hitting for a .183 BA, .243 OBP and .305 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .548 and he has scored 19 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Duran has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Braves.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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