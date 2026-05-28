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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Braves On May 28

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .213 BA, .281 OBP and .391 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 26 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He racked up four hits (going 4 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

The Braves will send Chris Sale (7-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.89 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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