FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jarred Kelenic
Chicago White Sox

Jarred Kelenic

Chicago White Sox • #24 LF

Jarred Kelenic And White Sox Face Mariners On May 18

Jarred Kelenic and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kelenic has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Kelenic is hitting for a .231 BA, .318 OBP and .333 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored two runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (3-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarred Kelenic

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News