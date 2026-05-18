Jarred Kelenic And White Sox Face Mariners On May 18

Kelenic is hitting for a .231 BA, .318 OBP and .333 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored two runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (3-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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