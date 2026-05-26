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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Play Reds On May 26

Jared Young and the New York Mets will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Young has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .350 BA, .391 OBP and .450 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored two runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He is back in action for the first time since April 12, when he went 1 for 2 against the Athletics.

The Reds will send Chase Burns (6-1) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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