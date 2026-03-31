Janson Junk And Marlins Play White Sox On March 31
Janson Junk will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Chicago White Sox at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Junk has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Junk went 6-4 with a 4.17 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The White Sox averaged 4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.