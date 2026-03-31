Janson Junk And Marlins Play White Sox On March 31

Junk went 6-4 with a 4.17 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The White Sox averaged 4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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