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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Face Rays On May 15

Janson Junk will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Junk has -130 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Junk is 2-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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