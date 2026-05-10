James Wood And Nationals Play Marlins On May 10

Wood is hitting for a .243 BA, .395 OBP and .526 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (13th in MLB). Wood has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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