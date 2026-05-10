James McCann And Diamondbacks Face Mets On May 10
James McCann and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the New York Mets at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. McCann has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
McCann is hitting for a .192 BA, .208 OBP and .250 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 1.9% walk rate. His OPS is .458 and he has scored three runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Pirates.
Huascar Brazoban (2-0) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.