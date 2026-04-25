Jake Irvin And Nationals Square Off Against White Sox On April 25

Irvin is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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