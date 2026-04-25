Jake Irvin And Nationals Square Off Against White Sox On April 25
Jake Irvin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Irvin has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Irvin is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.