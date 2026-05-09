Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Yankees On May 9

Bauers is hitting for a .259 BA, .338 OBP and .440 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 22 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Cam Schlittler (5-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his ninth start of the season. He has a 1.52 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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