FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Yankees On May 9

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the New York Yankees at American Family Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bauers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .259 BA, .338 OBP and .440 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 22 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Cam Schlittler (5-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his ninth start of the season. He has a 1.52 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News