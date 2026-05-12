Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Padres On May 12

Bauers is hitting for a .258 BA, .336 OBP and .458 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 23 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

The Padres will look to Bradgley Rodriguez (0-2) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.