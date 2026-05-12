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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Padres On May 12

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .258 BA, .336 OBP and .458 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 23 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

The Padres will look to Bradgley Rodriguez (0-2) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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