Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Nationals On May 3

Bauers is hitting for a .243 BA, .319 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 20 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (0-4 with a 7.85 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.