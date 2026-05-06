Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Cardinals On May 6

Bauers is hitting for a .248 BA, .325 OBP and .434 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 21 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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