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Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Face Royals On May 10

Jahmai Jones and his Detroit Tigers will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 10 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Jones has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .200 BA, .250 OBP and .378 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored six runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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