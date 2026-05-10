Jahmai Jones And Tigers Face Royals On May 10

Jones is hitting for a .200 BA, .250 OBP and .378 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored six runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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