Jahmai Jones And Tigers Face Red Sox On May 4

Jones is hitting for a .211 BA, .231 OBP and .421 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Rangers.

Payton Tolle (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.

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