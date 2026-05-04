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Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Face Red Sox On May 4

Jahmai Jones and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Monday, May 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Jones has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .211 BA, .231 OBP and .421 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Rangers.

Payton Tolle (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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