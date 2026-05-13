Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Padres On May 13

Misiorowski is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up two hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.