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Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Padres On May 13

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has -144 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up two hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

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