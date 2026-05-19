Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Cubs On May 19

Misiorowski is 3-2 with a 2.12 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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