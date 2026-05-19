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Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Cubs On May 19

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has +104 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 3-2 with a 2.12 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

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