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Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Orioles On May 8

Jacob Lopez will get the start for his Athletics against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Lopez has -108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is 2-2 with a 6.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

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