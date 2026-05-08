Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Orioles On May 8

Lopez is 2-2 with a 6.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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