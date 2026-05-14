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Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Cardinals On May 14

Jacob Lopez will get the start for the Athletics against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Lopez has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Lopez is 3-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

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