Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Cardinals On May 14

Lopez is 3-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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