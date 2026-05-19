Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Angels On May 19

Lopez is 3-2 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Angels are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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