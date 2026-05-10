Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Cubs On May 10

deGrom is 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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