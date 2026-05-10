Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Cubs On May 10
Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 2:35 p.m. ET. deGrom has +106 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
deGrom is 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.