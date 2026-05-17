Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Mariners On May 17
Jackson Merrill and the San Diego Padres will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Merrill has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Merrill is hitting for a .205 BA, .275 OBP and .325 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored 22 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Merrill has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.
The Mariners will send George Kirby (5-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.