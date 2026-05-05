Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Giants On May 5

Merrill is hitting for a .220 BA, .283 OBP and .362 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 20 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Merrill has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.

The Giants will send Logan Webb (2-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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