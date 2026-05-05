FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Giants On May 5

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Merrill has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .220 BA, .283 OBP and .362 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 20 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Merrill has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.

The Giants will send Logan Webb (2-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News