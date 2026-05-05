Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Giants On May 5
Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Merrill has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Merrill is hitting for a .220 BA, .283 OBP and .362 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 20 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Merrill has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.
The Giants will send Logan Webb (2-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.