Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Cubs On April 28

Merrill is hitting for a .213 BA, .280 OBP and .352 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 19 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Merrill has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Edward Cabrera (2-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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