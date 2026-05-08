Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Cardinals On May 8

Merrill is hitting for a .230 BA, .296 OBP and .374 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 22 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Merrill has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (2-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

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