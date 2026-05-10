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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Cardinals On May 10

Jackson Merrill and the San Diego Padres will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Merrill has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .224 BA, .288 OBP and .361 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 22 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Merrill has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (4-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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