Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Brewers On May 14

Merrill is hitting for a .215 BA, .287 OBP and .342 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 22 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Merrill has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (3-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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