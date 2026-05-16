Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Twins On May 16

Chourio is hitting for a .300 BA, .349 OBP and .400 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored three runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Chourio has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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