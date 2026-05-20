Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Cubs On May 20

Chourio is hitting for a .305 BA, .339 OBP and .441 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored five runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Chourio has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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