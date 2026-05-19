Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Cubs On May 19

Chourio is hitting for a .315 BA, .351 OBP and .463 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored four runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Chourio has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Ben Brown (1-1) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.