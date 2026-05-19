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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Cubs On May 19

Jackson Chourio and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chourio has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .315 BA, .351 OBP and .463 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored four runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Chourio has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Ben Brown (1-1) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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