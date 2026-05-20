Jack Leiter And Rangers Face Rockies On May 20

Leiter is 1-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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