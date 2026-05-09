Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 9

Kochanowicz is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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