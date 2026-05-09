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Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels

Jack Kochanowicz

Los Angeles Angels • #41 SP

Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 9

Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, May 9 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has +124 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Kochanowicz is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Kochanowicz

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