Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Rangers On May 3

Flaherty is 0-2 with a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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