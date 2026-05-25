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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Yankees On May 25

Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, May 25 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .242 BA, .308 OBP and .408 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 18 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Yankees are sending Will Warren (6-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.61 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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