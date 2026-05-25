Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Yankees On May 25

Caglianone is hitting for a .242 BA, .308 OBP and .408 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 18 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Yankees are sending Will Warren (6-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.61 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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