FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On May 10

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 10 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .246 BA, .321 OBP and .415 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 16 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Brenan Hanifee starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News