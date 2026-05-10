Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On May 10

Caglianone is hitting for a .246 BA, .321 OBP and .415 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 16 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Brenan Hanifee starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.

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