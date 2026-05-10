Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On May 10
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 10 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .246 BA, .321 OBP and .415 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 16 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Brenan Hanifee starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.