Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Red Sox On May 19

Caglianone is hitting for a .254 BA, .322 OBP and .442 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 18 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.44 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

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