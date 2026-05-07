Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 7

Caglianone is hitting for a .245 BA, .328 OBP and .425 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 14 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.56 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.