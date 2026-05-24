J.T. Ginn And Athletics Take On Padres On May 24

Ginn is 2-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs without allowing a hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.