J.T. Ginn And Athletics Take On Padres On May 24
J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Ginn is 2-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs without allowing a hit.
The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.