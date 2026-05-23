J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Padres On May 23

Ginn is 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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