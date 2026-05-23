J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Padres On May 23
J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ginn has -144 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ginn is 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.