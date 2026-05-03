Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Dodgers On May 3

Herrera is hitting for a .256 BA, .421 OBP and .427 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 21 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (4-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season.

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