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Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals

Ivan Herrera

St. Louis Cardinals • #48 C

Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Dodgers On May 3

Ivan Herrera and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 3 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Herrera has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Herrera is hitting for a .256 BA, .421 OBP and .427 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 21 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (4-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivan Herrera

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