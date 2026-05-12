Iván Herrera And Cardinals Take On Athletics On May 12

Herrera is hitting for a .262 BA, .407 OBP and .421 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 22 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (3-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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