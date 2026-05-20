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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Twins On May 20

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Paredes has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .250 BA, .341 OBP and .388 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 18 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (2-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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