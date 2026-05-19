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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Twins On May 19

Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Paredes has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .250 BA, .343 OBP and .372 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 17 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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