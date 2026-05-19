Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Twins On May 19

Paredes is hitting for a .250 BA, .343 OBP and .372 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 17 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.

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