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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Reds On May 8

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .265 BA, .363 OBP and .393 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 16 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Nick Lodolo will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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