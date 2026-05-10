Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Reds On May 10

Paredes is hitting for a .256 BA, .354 OBP and .384 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 16 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.

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