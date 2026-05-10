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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Reds On May 10

Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Paredes has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .256 BA, .354 OBP and .384 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 16 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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