Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On May 26
Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Paredes has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Paredes is hitting for a .246 BA, .335 OBP and .374 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 19 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.
The Rangers are sending Jack Leiter (1-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.