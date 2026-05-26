Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On May 26

Paredes is hitting for a .246 BA, .335 OBP and .374 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 19 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Jack Leiter (1-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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