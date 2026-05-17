Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Rangers On May 17

Paredes is hitting for a .250 BA, .341 OBP and .375 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 17 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (4-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.