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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Rangers On May 17

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .250 BA, .341 OBP and .375 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 17 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (4-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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