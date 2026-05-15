Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On May 15

Happ is hitting for a .234 BA, .376 OBP and .481 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 34 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Braves.

The White Sox will send Sean Burke (2-3) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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