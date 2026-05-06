Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Reds On May 6
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Happ has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Happ is hitting for a .234 BA, .372 OBP and .484 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 26 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.
Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.